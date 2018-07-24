Citigroup Trims Morgan Stanley (MS) Target Price to $56.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.30.

MS opened at $50.74 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

