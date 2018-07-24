Citigroup Boosts Northern Trust (NTRS) Price Target to $118.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a $108.44 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.90 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Northern Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 7,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $753,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Cohodes sold 14,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $1,575,041.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,989,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2,535.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,825,000 after acquiring an additional 558,082 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 128.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 317,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 178,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 719,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 150,798 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $13,201,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 488.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 150,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

