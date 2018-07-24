CIT Group (CIT) Announces Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.93%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

CIT stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $174,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at $243,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $90,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on CIT Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.64 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

