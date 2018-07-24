Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) has been given a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €129.82 ($152.73).

Shares of ML traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €126.65 ($149.00). 201,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

