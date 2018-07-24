CIBC Raises Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS) Price Target to C$19.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.70.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates stock opened at C$17.80 on Friday. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 12 month low of C$14.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.20.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$28.69 million during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff + Associates had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 70.32%.

In other news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert purchased 9,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$148,860.00.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

