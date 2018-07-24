CIBC Raises Bonterra Energy (BNE) Price Target to C$18.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.50.

Bonterra Energy opened at C$17.99 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.26 and a 1 year high of C$18.50.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.20 million. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director Aidan Murphy Walsh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,130.00. Also, insider George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $261,260.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

