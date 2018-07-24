Chyronhego (CHYR) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.9745686608603 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Chyronhego remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Chyronhego has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
Chyronhego Company Profile
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Chyronhego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chyronhego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.