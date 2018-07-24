Chyronhego (CHYR) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.9745686608603 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Chyronhego remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Chyronhego has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Chyronhego Company Profile

ChyronHego Corporation is a United States-based company, which is engaged in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization. The Company offers a range of products and services for live television, news, sports, corporate and government video production. It offers products, such as broadcast graphics, including Lyric Family, Axis World Graphics and Mosaic; production and automation, including Live Arena, Live Compositor and Live Assist; channel branding and tickers, including Channel Box PRIME, Channel Box and NewsTicker Family; weather graphics, including Metacast; studio and virtual solutions, including Virtual Football, Virtual Placement and Hybrid Virtual Studios, and sports tracking and analysis, including Sports Technology and Coach Paint.

