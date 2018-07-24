Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.05 and the highest is $7.60. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $4.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $10.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.47 to $13.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.80 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 27.77%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 98,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 32.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.90. 33,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $184.70 and a 12-month high of $314.60.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
