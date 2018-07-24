Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.05 and the highest is $7.60. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $4.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $10.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.47 to $13.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.80 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 27.77%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 98,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 32.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.90. 33,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $184.70 and a 12-month high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.