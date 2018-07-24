China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNP. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical traded up $2.78, reaching $93.26, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,840. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.17 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

