Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,866 Visa (V)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

Visa opened at $140.03 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $288.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 1 year low of $98.51 and a 1 year high of $141.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

