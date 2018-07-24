ChessCoin (CHESS) Market Cap Achieves $240,208.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $240,208.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000666 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,673.60 or 2.87635000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000136 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002266 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00106004 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.