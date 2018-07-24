Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment opened at $18.15 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 122.16% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

