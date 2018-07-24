Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Stake Lifted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $60,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,156. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Zichal sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $234,060.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060 over the last ninety days.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

