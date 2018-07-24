Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$381.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.20 million.

