Chemical Financial (CHFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Chemical Financial traded down $0.58, hitting $56.23, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 165,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. Chemical Financial has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $101,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,497.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.