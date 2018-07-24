Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Cheesecake Factory has set its Q2 guidance at $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $4,845,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $777,117.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,110 shares of company stock worth $6,953,971 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.72.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

