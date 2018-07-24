Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust opened at $22.08 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $74.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

