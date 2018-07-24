Charter Communications (CHTR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $397.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.16.

Shares of Charter Communications opened at $287.82 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $408.83. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

