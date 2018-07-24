Chart Industries, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Gabelli also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $80.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1,074.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 322,306 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3,018.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 190,279 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 869.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 131,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 117,822 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $6,571,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $6,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

