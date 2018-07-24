Cerus (CERS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 1,049,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 111.19% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Cerus’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $349,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 60,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $380,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,864.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,341. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after buying an additional 1,010,450 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 7,062,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 515,550 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,064,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 898,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 103.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,740,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 886,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

