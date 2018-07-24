Centurylink Inc (CTL) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Centurylink worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 295.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink opened at $18.82 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Centurylink had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,649.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

