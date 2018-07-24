Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 5,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $195,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,820.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,258 shares in the company, valued at $296,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,479 shares of company stock worth $1,850,839 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,084,000 after buying an additional 39,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,326,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7,060.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 441,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 183,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 187,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet opened at $43.27 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.