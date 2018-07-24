Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Issues Earnings Results

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central European Media Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 250.86% and a net margin of 10.69%.

CETV traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,321. The company has a market capitalization of $580.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Central European Media Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

