CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint Energy's steady growth in customer count has majorly driven its performance over the last several quarters. It also outperformed the industry in last one year. Under the Electric Transmission & Distribution division, CenterPoint Energy plans investments of roughly $4.8 billion through the 2018–2022 period. For Natural Gas Distribution division, the company will spend $3.2 billion during this time period. These funds will be utilized primarily to maintain reliability and safety, increase resiliency and expand CenterPoint Energy’s systems through value-added projects. The company is currently focused on upgrading infrastructure and improving reliability. It also judiciously utilizes its funds in growth projects and at the same time preserves a stable financial position. However, its results are subject to the impact of regulatory and judicial proceedings along with fluctuating commodity prices.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

CNP stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $30.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 16.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,638,531.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

