Centaur Media (CAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 113835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.35 ($0.64).

CAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Centaur Media in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Centaur Media in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marketing, Financial Services, Professional, and Home Interest. The Marketing segment offers editorial content, digital products, insight, and analysis services to marketing and creative professions.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.