Celanese (CE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a $113.06 rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CE. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Celanese to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Nomura raised their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a $113.06 rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.66.

Shares of CE stock opened at $113.06 on Monday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

In other Celanese news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $424,126.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Celanese by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Celanese by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

