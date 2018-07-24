CCL Industries Inc. Class B (CCL.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.07

CCL Industries Inc. Class B (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$67.07 and last traded at C$66.86, with a volume of 141135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries Inc. Class B from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on CCL Industries Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CCL Industries Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries Inc. Class B from C$75.50 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries Inc. Class B from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.71.

About CCL Industries Inc. Class B

CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.

