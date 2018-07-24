Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.5% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Calhoun bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.29 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.51.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.