Cass Information Systems (CASS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of Cass Information Systems opened at $70.65 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Cass Information Systems news, insider Robert J. Mathias sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $89,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

