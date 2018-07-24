CasinoCoin (CSC) Market Cap Reaches $31.82 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $31.82 million and $58,873.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded up 87.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and cfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00046160 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000905 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) is a PoC coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

