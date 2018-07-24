Cascades Inc (CAS) Receives C$16.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 124,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$1,568,788.20. Also, insider Allan Hogg sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$106,136.82.

Shares of Cascades opened at C$12.07 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$11.29 and a 1 year high of C$16.71.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Cascades had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 3.17%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

