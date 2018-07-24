Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carnival by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Carnival by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $49,544,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 207,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

CCL opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

