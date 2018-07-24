Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.63 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems opened at $35.06 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

