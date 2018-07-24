Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.63 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.
Shares of Cardiovascular Systems opened at $35.06 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $36.15.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.
