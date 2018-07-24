CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,254 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $214,763,000 after buying an additional 93,871 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 689,650 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,001,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 668,045 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 659,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,348 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems opened at $108.02 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $697.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.57 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 49.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $224,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,770,928.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,597,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

