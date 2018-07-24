CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,167,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,068,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 229,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,768 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 883,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,425 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.37 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $283,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,498 shares of company stock worth $6,576,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

