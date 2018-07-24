Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPLP. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $404.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.70 million. sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 755.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 115,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,960 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

