Capital One Financial (COF) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.90.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial opened at $99.35 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $22,593,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,011,738 shares in the company, valued at $280,483,159.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,183 shares of company stock worth $27,691,372. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $162,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,151,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $66,251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,763,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,916,000 after acquiring an additional 661,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,437.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 446,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.