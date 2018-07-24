Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $2.56 Million in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 310,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 252.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

U.S. Bancorp opened at $51.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

