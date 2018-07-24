Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price target on Capital City Bank Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 26,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 131,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.