Canadian National Railway (CNI) PT Set at $83.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a $83.00 target price by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.81 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded up $0.13, hitting $85.66, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 208,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 913.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $123,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $207,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.