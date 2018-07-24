Canaccord Genuity Reiterates C$58.00 Price Target for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a C$58.00 price target by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.09.

Shares of Sun Life Financial traded up C$0.06, hitting C$53.43, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 574,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,565. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$46.19 and a 12-month high of C$56.09.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,735.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

