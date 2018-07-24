Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cambium Learning Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Shares of Cambium Learning Group opened at $12.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48. Cambium Learning Group has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $570.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of -1.03.
In other Cambium Learning Group news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Campbell sold 20,809 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $204,344.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,897.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 397.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Learning Group Company Profile
Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.