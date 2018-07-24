Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cambium Learning Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Cambium Learning Group opened at $12.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48. Cambium Learning Group has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $570.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of -1.03.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. research analysts anticipate that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Learning Group news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Campbell sold 20,809 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $204,344.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,897.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 397.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

