Calix (CALX) & Gogo (GOGO) Financial Survey

Calix (NYSE: CALX) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Calix has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Calix and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gogo 1 6 1 0 2.00

Calix currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. Gogo has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 123.93%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Calix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calix and Gogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $510.37 million 0.77 -$83.03 million ($1.56) -4.87 Gogo $699.09 million 0.47 -$171.99 million ($2.17) -1.72

Calix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogo. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -12.48% -39.60% -19.51% Gogo -20.65% N/A -11.83%

Summary

Gogo beats Calix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways. The company also offers the GigaFamily and Compass Cloud products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the data center or central office; and enables CSPs to deliver voice, data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include AVANCE, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

