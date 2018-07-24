California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,132 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.63 million.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

