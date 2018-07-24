California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innophos were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innophos during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innophos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innophos during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innophos by 495.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 532,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Innophos by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Innophos opened at $49.48 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $971.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.80. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

IPHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

