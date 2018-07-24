California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $12,254,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,345,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after acquiring an additional 364,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,274,000 after acquiring an additional 352,524 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 306,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,283,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 276,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Evolent Health opened at $23.20 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evolent Health Inc has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $300,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Seth Blackley sold 85,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,461,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,418,046 shares of company stock worth $66,507,170. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

