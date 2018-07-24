Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.351 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.