Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.00 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods opened at $44.95 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 98.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 166,574 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $2,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,828,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after buying an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

