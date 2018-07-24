Cairn Energy (CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target increased by UBS Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.97) in a report released on Monday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 201 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($3.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.11) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.97) to GBX 306 ($4.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 275.09 ($3.64).

Shares of Cairn Energy opened at GBX 233.76 ($3.09) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 237 ($3.14).

In other news, insider Simon Thomson bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,802.64 ($2,386.02).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

