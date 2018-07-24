CafePress (PRSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. CafePress had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,366. CafePress has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CafePress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

